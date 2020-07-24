Man injured in fiery wreck

A tragic situation was narrowly avoided Friday when a car involved in a single-vehicle wreck burst into flames on Western Road just south of 32nd Street.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Brady Thomas Siddons, 26, of Palm Coast, Florida, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Western Road at a high rate of speed at about 2:45 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, departed the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. At that point the vehicle caught on fire.
Bryan Larison, a witness to the wreck, told the News Press he saw the vehicle appear to over-correct and hit the bridge barrier.
The driver got out of the car and started running away, he said. Within minutes the car was engulfed in flames.
“It happened so fast I wasn’t able to get to the car to see if anyone was inside,” Larison said.
There were no passengers.
OHP, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater Police Department, LifeNet EMS and the Stillwater Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to a preliminary report from OHP, Siddons, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by LifeNet EMS to Stillwater Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with head injuries.
The car’s air bags deployed.
OHP lists the cause of the wreck as DUI-D. According to the trooper’s statement, the driver is believed to have been under the influence of illegal drugs.
No other contributing factors are listed in the report.
Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward confirmed that an arrest is pending for Siddons but said he was not yet in Payne County’s custody as of Friday evening.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
