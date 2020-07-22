Man killed while walking on US 177 identified

The man who was killed while walking on US 177 about 1 mile south of Stillwater on July 14 has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol as Michael Chain Dye, 41, of Oklahoma City.
Few other details about the incident are available and the updated preliminary report still lists the condition of both Dye and the driver as "pending investigation" and the cause of the collision as "pending investigation."
According to OHP, Dye was walking a black Roadmaster bicycle in the outside southbound lane of the highway just south of 32nd Avenue at about 11:29 p.m. when a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Avery Stinnett, 24, of Jones, that was also traveling in the outside lane, struck him.
That portion of the highway heading south from the intersection at 32nd Ave. has a curb and gutter, but no shoulder for about two-tenths of a mile. Traffic heading south from Stillwater comes over a rise as it approaches that intersection.
Dye suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by LifeNet EMS personnel.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the victim's identity. The incident is being investigated by the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit.
OHP responded to the accident with assistance from the Stillwater Fire Department, LifeNet EMS, the Payne County Sheriff's Office and the Stillwater Police Department.
