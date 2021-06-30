By Michelle Charles
This week, the Perkins Fire Department honored Capt. Mark Anderson, one of its veteran volunteers for more than 26 years of service.
“Mark trained and led the way throughout his entire career,” the department said in a tribute posted to Facebook. “If there was work to be done, Mark was at the forefront leading the way. His example will continue to guide us and show us what it means to serve the community as a volunteer firefighter.”
Anderson responded to countless calls over the years, day and night, in all kinds of weather. He also built, repaired, maintained and operated most of the Perkins fire apparatus over the years.
“He’s one of those type of guys they don’t really make anymore,” Perkins Fire Chief Joe Barta said. “ … If you could draw up or give a definition of a volunteer fireman, it would be Mark.”
Barta describes Anderson as an all-around good guy who has shown tremendous dedication to the department and his community over the years and always been willing to do whatever it took.
The life of a volunteer firefighter isn’t an easy one; it takes a commitment from the firefighter and from their family as well, Barta said.
Anderson’s wife Rhonda can attest to her husband’s dedication.
She remembers a lot of missed birthdays, holidays and dinners. She says she’s been left on the street, waiting in the car for hours when a call came in while they were out together.
Everyone in the family, including grandkids, would scatter when they heard his pager go off, to avoid getting in his way as he prepared to rush out the door.
“Even the dog would run and jump on the couch,” she said.
The family got a scanner so Rhonda could keep up with her husband when he left on a call, because she wouldn’t hear from him. Sometimes she stayed up all night praying for his safe return.
The night the Perkins sale barn was destroyed by fire stands out in her mind because she knew Mark was inside the structure.
“He worked there and knew all the ins and outs and how to get upstairs,” she said.
And he did it all as a volunteer, responding late at night or early in the morning and then going to his regular job. At age 61, and after having a total knee replacement, that’s not as easy as it used to be.
But the hard work was all part of the commitment to community she says Mark learned from his parents.
“You do it for the people,” Rhonda said.
Communities across Oklahoma depend on volunteer firefighters, local people who have a stake in their local department, Barta said. About 80% of Oklahoma’s fire departments are considered to be all volunteer.
Their friends and neighbors depend on them to respond to medical, rescue, hazardous materials, wild land and structure fire calls whenever they are needed.
“Emergency calls happen 24/7,” he said. “People in a small community need the same level of service as people in bigger towns.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
