Regulation of a new industry can be a complex challenge and the Payne County Board of Commissioners is now being asked to navigate the green boom that is medical marijuana.
Representatives from Red Pony Farms, LLC appeared before the commissioners on Monday to ask the commissioners to complete a certificate of compliance for its medical marijuana growing business.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, a subdivision of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, recently released a certificate of compliance form that marijuana growers, processors and dispensaries have to submit with their application for the OMMA business license. The instructions require the business to have the form completed by city officials or county officials it’s on unincorporated land. The form has boxes to check concerning the satisfaction of zoning, safety, fire, building, electrical, plumbing and waste codes.
In response to the request, Chairman Chris Reding said the commissioners “were hit by surprise” when OMMA released the form. After consulting with county attorney Lowell Barto, the commissioners elected to have County Clerk Glenna Craig sign the compliance certification without checking any of the boxes and send a letter to the OMMA.
Barto said the response letter was patterned after a letter Cleveland County sent to the OMMA. The letter says Payne County does not have a planning and zoning commission and has not enacted building or zoning ordinances covering the codes identified in the certification. The letter advises the OMMA that the county does have flood plain management regulation, but no representation is made as to whether the location of the business is in a regulated flood plain.
The letter further states that “the County hopes that this new business will operate as a good neighbor to surrounding properties, and in a manner that represents no problems involving aesthetics, noise, water supply, power, setback, signage and traffic access.”
Reding said he had received requests for compliance certification from two other medical marijuana businesses.
Representatives from Red Pony Farms said the licensing process for growing medical marijuana is expensive. The OMMA charges a $2,500 annual fee and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics charges a $500 fee. The county did not charge Red Pony Farms a fee for responding to the compliance certification request.
In other business, the commissioners approved a request from the Stillwater Homeschool Chapter of Young Americans for Freedom to place 100 flags on the Payne County Courthouse lawn as a memorial to the persons who died on 9/11.
“We feel it is only suiting that there be some memorial to remind people of those who lost their lives on that day, and that it be somewhere visible to truly make an impact,” chapter chair Elsye Hawkins said.
The flags will remain in place for one week along with a poster explaining the significance of the flags.
In public announcements from the board, Commissioner Zach Cavett asked people to consider attending the Chuck Wagons 4 Heroes lunch at Noon on Sept. 21, at the Payne County Expo Center. The event raises funds for disabled and military veterans in Oklahoma, while preserving the heritage of the cowboys’ chuck wagon by preparing meals cooked in an iron pot over an open fire.
The commissioners approved weekly purchase orders totaling $140,293. The cash appropriations report from Payne County Treasurer Carla Manning showed $1.579 million dollars was distributed in August to 41 different funds other than the county general fund.
