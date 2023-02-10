Carson McSpadden, a Meridian Technology Center Pre-Engineering student and senior at Carney High School, has been named a candidate in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
McSpadden was selected for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in 2023.
Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
A panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May. Then, U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored in June for their accomplishments during the National Recognition Program.
Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth.
After graduation, McSpadden plans to use the skills he learned at Meridian to study engineering at Oklahoma State University.
