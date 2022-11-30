Modella Gallery will host Small Works, Artful Gifts Holiday Market now through Dec. 31. The market showcases work by 20 or more local and regional artists for holiday, graduation and other life celebrations.
Works include jewelry, metalsmith, pottery, ornaments, home goods, fiber arts, dishes, cards, calendars, scarves, watercolors, acrylics and glass. In addition, Heidi Hoffer, portrait artist, will be on hand from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday to create the ultimate personalized gift.
Modella Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery dedicated to bringing contemporary arts to Stillwater, Oklahoma. Located at 721 South Main Street, downtown Stillwater. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. For further information, please contact the gallery at 405-880-4434 or visit modellaartgallery.org.
– Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.