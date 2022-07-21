Even as the stature and recognition of the Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo expands to a regional, national and international level, the values that got it there, faith, hard work, commitment to family and service to the community remain at the core of its mission.
By recognizing Morris and Nancy Brien as the honorees of the 37th annual rodeo, the Rodeo Committee has named two people for whom those values are also central to their life.
The Brien’s are longtime members of the Pawnee community. Most of their lives have been spent living and working in and around the Pawnee community.
Morris is the son of the late Gene and Ann Brien and grew up in the Masham area. He is a 1973 graduate of Pawnee High School.
Nancy is the daughter of the late Buster and June Peckenpaugh and grew up in the Skedee area. She is a 1969 graduate of Ralston High School. She and Morris were married at Skedee Methodist Church in 1978.
While the Brien’s have had several job titles over the years, for the past 32 years they have owned and operated Kraft Pest Control, a family operated business.
Kraft Pest Control is a longtime sponsor of the Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo and Morris and Nancy will be recognized nightly during pre-rodeo activities. The couple will also serve as grand marshals of the rodeo parade at noon on July 30 in downtown Pawnee.
The rodeo begins nightly at 8 p.m. with pre-rodeo activities at 7:30 p.m., July 28, 29 and 30 at Lakeside Arena 2 miles north of the city.
For more information visit the Pawnee Bill Memorial Rodeo Facebook page.
