The Morrison School district is celebrating voters’ approval – by a wide margin – of two bond issues on March 2. The district plans to update safety and security at school sites and buy school buses with the bond proceeds.
Proposition 1, consisting of $200,000 for transportation, passed 93.9% - 6.11% in an election with 180 total votes cast.
The district will replace one activity bus and one route bus. It will also add a smaller 14-passenger activity bus to its fleet.
The 14-passenger bus will accommodate smaller teams or groups of students and will give the district more options for travel because, unlike a regular school bus, it won’t require the person operating it to have a Commercial Driver License, Superintendent Brent Haken said.
The buses will be purchased in July and will be in service for the next school year, he said.
Proposition 2, consisting of $50,000 for safety and security updates, passed 91.1% - 8.9%.
Haken said those funds will be used to replace the existing lights at the softball field, a $10,000 project, and replace the security cameras at the Event Center, football field and secondary campus which houses grades 7-12.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
