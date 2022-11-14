Oklahoma FFA members recently returned home from the 95th National Convention in Indianapolis with multiple awards.
Oklahoma FFA NW area Vice President Caleb Horne, 18, received one of them.
Horne won the National Prepared Public Speaking Champion award, a recognition that had Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeting about it.
A Stillwater native, Horne attended and graduated from Morrison Public High School. His mom, Sharbee Horne, is an elementary guidance counselor and cheer coach at Morrison Public High School. His dad, Wes Horne, is a business manager at Payne County Youth Services. His sister Daydree, 10, also attends school in Morrison.
But his family is originally from Stillwater. Both of his parents graduated from Oklahoma State University. Horne is currently studying biochemistry and molecular biology at OSU.
Growing up, baseball was Horne’s passion.
Horne said he joined Agriculture class 1 (a basic intro to Agriculture) because “my friends were in it. My dad was in it, my grandpa taught Agriculture for a bit.”
Horne attended public speaking events simply to observe. He agriculture teacher at the time, Logan Johns, had served as a FFA state officer. On his first day as the teacher, Horne approached him and asked if he could recite the FFA creed.
Johns, now the agriculture instructor and FFA advisor at Meeker High School agreed to listen to him. When he finished, Johns said he knew there was something special about Horne.
“I asked him, ‘Do you want to be a state champion?'” Johns said. “He said, ‘Yes.’ I told him, ‘You very much have the potential to do that.’”
Johns said he watched Horne’s eyes grow big, and ask, “Do you think so?”
Johns encouraged Horne to pursue speaking competitions.
They worked together on Horne’s skills, but baseball interfered a little with some of his preparation. Then Horne broke his ankle sometime before eighth grade and had to sit out for the rest of the season.
Johns had another conversation with Horne.
“I told him he could either be upset about the broken ankle, or we could work on his speaking skills,” Johns said.
Horne opted to work hard on his public speaking and take the initiative to be prepared, Johns said. He continued competing in speech competitions each year during his eighth-, ninth- and 10th-grade years.
Agriculture teacher Lawson Thompson, who works at Morrison High School, spent hours working with him. He said Horne is a very rare combination of natural talent, competitiveness and work ethic.
“When I first met Caleb I could tell how serious he was about his public speaking goals, so (he) was always self-motivated to research and practice,” Thompson said. “He has spent countless hours this past year preparing to represent Oklahoma on the national stage all while juggling his responsibilities of serving as an Oklahoma FFA State Officer and being very active at Oklahoma State.”
Thompson said it was hard to coach a speaker who already is doing so well. But he found Horne to still be humble and coachable.
“He never stops looking for ways to improve, and that’s what makes him very special as a young man and a speaker,” Thompson said. “He would squirm to hear this, but he really is one of the greatest speakers in Oklahoma FFA history.”
Horne enjoyed the speaking competitions and, even with some setbacks here and there, began winning competition after competition.
“I enjoyed going to competitions,” Horne said. “The people in FFA are my favorite part. I made some of my best friends (and) they all go to OSU. It’s an opportunity to meet similar people as you (who) are looking to grow as leaders.”
Horne’s speech for the FFA National Convention dealt with carbon sequestration, the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. His theme was biological carbon sequestration methods with an emphasis on the banks that are being established to promote the usage.
“When plants grow, they take in carbon dioxide and when we break up the soil, it allows the carbon dioxide to go back into the atmosphere,” Horne said. “(Carbon sequestration) helps the farmer and the environment, and allows the plants to retain a higher percentage of (carbon dioxide).”
Johns said he watched the event via livestream as Horne walked on stage and presented flawlessly. He observed the reactions of those in the audience and noticed that people sat with elbows on their knees, their chins in their hands, obviously drawn in as the 18-year-old spoke.
“(It was) rewarding to see his hard work pay off,” Johns said. “He’s one of the students that you don’t get to work with often. He’s well-spoken, smart, kind – one of the most caring and compassionate young (people) I’ve come in contact with.”
