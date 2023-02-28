A 50-year-old man is dead after a Monday afternoon crash two miles south of Stillwater, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The man, who was identified as Larry Mayes of Noble, was driving a motorcycle. A Ford F250 pulling an 18-foot flatbed trailer was the other vehicle involved in the collision, and the driver was not injured.
Troopers said they were called to US-177 and 44th Street around 5:40 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, Mayes was still alive.
He was transported to Stillwater Medical Center then to OU Medical Center in critical condition with head and trunk injuries. The OHP said he died around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.