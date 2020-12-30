Charlie Fowler, the former owner of Consumers IGA, died Wednesday morning at age 80 from complications of COVID-19.
The word icon may be overused. But it certainly applies to Charlie Fowler, the man Stillwater residents have known for almost five decades as someone they could count on for a warm welcome as they shopped for their groceries. He was easy to recognize with his head of silver hair, the trademark tie he wore because he believed it was important to look sharp at work and the smile he had for everyone.
Charlie’s son, Kevin Fowler, said he had been fighting the disease since before Thanksgiving and for a while he seemed to be improving, even moving to Stillwater Medical Center’s rehabilitation floor with a planned release date in early December.
But then Charlie’s health took a turn.
“It (COVID-19) basically ravaged his lungs,” Kevin Fowler said. “Then pneumonia set in.”
Over several weeks, it became clear Charlie wasn’t likely to win the battle with COVID, so his family focused on making him comfortable as possible. He didn’t want to die in the hospital, so they took him home on Christmas Eve and his immediate family was with him almost 24/7, with some help from hospice nurses.
They prepared themselves as it became apparent Charlie’s time was growing short.
“Everybody spent the night last night,” Kevin Fowler said. “Everyone was with him this morning when passed.”
As word spread about Charlie’s passing, people began to reach out to the family to pay respects and express their
condolences. Kevin Fowler said it shows what an impact his dad had on the community.
Charlie loved his work and he loved his family, something he continued to put time and effort into even as he aged.
“We had to be careful, if you asked him to do something he was all in,” Kevin Fowler said.
Charlie had spent almost 50 years in the grocery trade and was known for his work ethic and the relationships he built with his employees and his customers.
Kevin Fowler said growing up, he knew his dad was a hard worker, but he didn’t realize the impact he was having as he built the business he managed for decades, bought in 1993 and operated through 2015.
“He was a seven-day a week guy, 12 hours a day most days,” he said. “… He showed up early, stayed late and pushed a broom just like everyone else. He didn’t ask them to do anything he wouldn’t do.”
Kevin Fowler said he moved away for about five years in the 1990s and when he returned, something had changed in the way people saw his dad.
“He was a rock star,” Kevin Fowler said. “We came back and he was an icon.”
A 2015 News Press article about the closing of Consumers IGA noted that it was common to see Charlie working on the sales floor, whether he was stocking a shelf or bagging groceries for a customer because he saw it as a way to be part of the team that kept him in touch with his customers.
“I never sold a loaf of bread in my life, (sitting) in the office,” Kevin Fowler said.
When Consumers IGA lost its lease in 2015, Charlie didn’t stop working. He made a deal with Food Pyramid that provided a chance for his workers, some of whom had been with him for more than 30 years, to find new jobs with that store.
Then he made the move across town with them, serving as a goodwill ambassador and the familiar friendly face that made a chain feel like a hometown store. He continued in that role until finally retiring in 2019.
News Press columnist Julie Couch once called Charlie “The man who made a grocery store feel like a family reunion.”
Charlie was passionate about his community and that made him a sucker for a fundraiser when he ran Consumers IGA. He told the News Press he got requests at least once a week to support fundraisers, sell tickets for community events or donate goods. And he usually said yes even when it made sense to say no.
He hosted charity events like the “Grocery Grab,” let people place donation jars by the registers and sold Stillwater’s Finest cards that raised money for Stillwater High School extracurricular programs, in spite of the fact the discount cards ate away most of his profit margin when people used them.
But he took pride in the role he played in the community and said he was glad to give back.
In 2014, he was honored with the Lou Fox Community Service Award by the Associated Wholesale Grocers, in honor of his support for community causes, Stillwater Public Schools and Oklahoma State University.
Charlie was raised in Parsons, Kansas, and spent six years in the Army before coming to Oklahoma. He moved to Stillwater in 1971 to manage what was then a Humpty Dumpty grocery store. He bought the store in the mid-90s, but the previous owner used to say people had no idea Charlie hadn’t been the owner the whole time because it looked like he was.
Charlie’s family had thought he might be ready to give up the hard work and long days a few years before his wife, JoAnn, died due to heart complications in 2010 – just a day after their 50th anniversary. But she convinced him to keep going because it made him happy.
After her death, he kept working at the urging of his children but things weren’t the same. In 2015, Charlie told the News Press he wished he could go back and spend more time with JoAnn.
“The loss of my wife was probably the biggest jolt,” he said. “I have never gotten over that, and I never will get over it. Anything else is not that big.”
When he moved to Food Pyramid, he limited his schedule to a few hours a day, serving as the face of the store. After he quit working in 2019 and before the pandemic, Charlie had a regular group that would meet for coffee.
Things like that helped fill his time and kept him going, but his son thinks when the end came, Charlie was ready.
“He wanted to be with her,” Kevin Fowler said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.