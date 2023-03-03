Four teams competed against each other in a robotics class project at Meridian Technology Center on Feb. 24.
“Driver’s control countdown – three, two, one!” STEM Instructor Mark Thomas called out, while the noise level rose.
As the lab pulsed with energy, students operating two sets of robots. A blue and red team raced each other to see who would be the first to get yellow foam discs into two disc golf goals.
Most technology schools have robotics classes as part of their STEM program and MTC is no different.
The competition between the classes was part of the Vex program, a part of Project Lead the Way, a K-12 STEM curriculum designed to offer students hands-on activities and practical ways to solve real problems.
The beauty of the VEX program is that students can save time by completing their work in-class and don’t have to add extra-curricular activities after school.
Winning the competition was important to senior Ella Calvert, overall, she just wanted her team to do well.
“If our robot messes up and doesn’t do as well, the fact that we still communicated (as a team) the whole time, we’re not going to be overly penalized,” Calvert said.
The STEM class held two different competitions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Around 60 students participated in the event.
Sara Collins, Director of Instruction for Professional Services at MTC, explained that the instructors are looking for class application.
“We’ve taught them theory and now they’re able to apply it and actually make (the robot) do what they want it to do,” Collins said.
The students pick their own teammates in mid-November. Every other Friday, teams of three or four students use the class period to brainstorm, plan, start creating the robot and refine the process. They keep a notebook of their progress and log every detail.
The VEX requirements are different every year. This time, the competition included both a low and a high goal and the robots had to get the discs into the goals.
The robot’s tasks included going up a conveyor belt and shooting at targets. Each robot played five or six games.
Calvert explained how each team member contributed and what their tasks involved.
The project manager communicates with the class instructor, keeps a notebook and makes sure the team completed tasks. The lead engineer, or building engineer, develops ideas and puts the robot together. Programmers develop code for the design.
Teams spent an hour and a half every Friday working on the project in class. As the competition got closer, they worked extra hours after class, often skipping lunch to complete their robots in time.
“I was in charge of the notebook,” Calvert said. “(I spent) time at home doing the notebook, probably 12 hours, at least.”
Classes are smaller and teammates know each other better.
“You know who you’re going to work well with,” Calvert said.
Both experienced and new users participate in the game, from 10th through 12th grades.
“There’s so many tasks that are on the field that they can do,” STEM Instructor Mark Thomas said. “Some of them have more specialties spinning the rollers to their cover, some of them have more specialties in scooping and pushing low and some of them have the ability to send it high. By far, I would say the hardest task is shooting to the high goal.”
The class focuses more on the process and not the end product.
“I think what we’ve learned it that you have to be able to compromise and do what’s best for the team, more than what you want to happen,” Calvert said. “(On) group projects here, they always grade you more on the process and about how you’re working together.”
Calvert doesn’t know what her future plans include, but she gained skills and learned organization through the class.
“At the beginning, you (think), “There is no way I’m going to be able to do all this,’” Calvert said. “And then it’s like, ‘Oh, I can.’”
PLTW curriculum offers elementary, middle and high schools an in-depth STEM education, providing them with the tools they need to identify problems, find solutions and lead their own learning.
For more information about the program, contact Meridian Technology Center at 405-377-3333 or toll-free at 888-607-2509 or visit www.meridiantech.edu.
