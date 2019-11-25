Candidates can begin filing for area school board and municipal elections beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. The filing period for the Feb. 11 non-partisan election continues through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Individuals seeking municipal office in Stillwater and Yale and all Payne County school board candidates must file their declarations of candidacy at the Payne County Election Board, located in Suite 203, on the 2nd floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.
Candidates for municipal office in Cushing must file a Statement of Candidacy at Cushing City Hall, 100 Judy Adams Blvd., 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the same days.
Candidates in multi-county municipal and school board races should contact their local election board to confirm where they are required to file.
The deadline to register to vote in the Feb. 11 election is Jan. 17.
Absentee ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Early voting will be held 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7, polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
If no candidate in a race for a school board seat receives at least 50.1% of the vote, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will meet in a run-off election on April 7.
Payne County Municipal elections:
City of Stillwater
Office No. 3 (four-year term)
City of Yale
Office No. 5 (two-year term)
City of Cushing
Office No. 5 (three-year term)
Multi-county Municipal Elections:
City of Drumright – (Creek and Payne counties)
Ward No. 2 (two-year term)
Ward No. 4 (two-year term)
Payne County School Board Elections:
Stillwater I-16 School District
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Office No. 4 (four-year term)
Yale I-103 School District
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Ripley I-3 School District
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Oak Grove C-104 School District
Office No. 3 (three-year term)
Glencoe I-101 School District
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Cushing I-67 School District
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Office No. 2 (unexpired two-year term)
Office No. 4 (unexpired four-year term)
Multi-county School Board Elections:
Perkins-Tryon I-56 School District (Payne and Lincoln counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Coyle I-14 School district (Logan and Payne counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Drumright I-39 School District (Creek and Payne counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Office No. 2 (two-year unexpired term)
Morrison I-6 School District (Noble and Payne counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Mulhall-Orlando I-3 School District (Logan and Payne counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Oilton I-20 School District (Creek and Payne counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Vocational Technical Schools:
Meridian Technology Center No. 16 (Payne and parts of Lincoln, Logan, Noble and Pawnee counties)
Office No. 2 (five-year term)
Central Technology Center No. 3 (Creek and parts of Payne, Lincoln, Pawnee and Osage counties)
Office No. 5 (five-year term)
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
