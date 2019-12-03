The following people had filed declarations of candidacy for municipal office and school board seats in Payne County by the end of the business day Tuesday.
The filing period continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a contest period through the end of the day Friday.
Candidates for City Commission in Cushing must file their declarations 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. through Wednesday at Cushing City Hall, 100 Judy Adams Blvd.
The election will be held Feb. 11 with early voting at the Payne County Election Board 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.
Municipal Elections
City of Stillwater
Council Seat No. 3
John R. Wedlake
Slade James Mielitz
City of Cushing
Commission Office No. 5
Rick Lofton
Don Amon
City of Yale
Commission Seat No. 5
Terry Baker
School Board Elections
Stillwater Public Schools
Office No. 4
Melody Wright
Dustin Reavis
Office No. 5
Ashley K. Moore
Yale Public Schools
Office No. 5
Marty Foutch
Dustin Mueggenborg
Ripley Public Schools
Office No. 5
Brett Morris
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools
Office No. 5
Alan Nietenhoefer
Oak Grove Public Schools
Office No. 3
Roger Snow
Glencoe Public Schools
Office No. 5
Jason Dwayne Harting
Nicole Currant
Cushing Public Schools
Office No. 2
Shawn P. Hubble
Office No. 4
Dena Floyd
Office No. 5
Barrett Shupe
Meridian Technology Center
Office No. 2
Randy Kellogg
