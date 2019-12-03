Municipal and School Election Filings

The following people had filed declarations of candidacy for municipal office and school board seats in Payne County by the end of the business day Tuesday.

The filing period continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a contest period through the end of the day Friday.

Candidates for City Commission in Cushing must file their declarations 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. through Wednesday at Cushing City Hall, 100 Judy Adams Blvd.

The election will be held Feb. 11 with early voting at the Payne County Election Board 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 7.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Jan. 17.

Municipal Elections

City of Stillwater

Council Seat No. 3

John R. Wedlake

Slade James Mielitz

City of Cushing

Commission Office No. 5

Rick Lofton

Don Amon

City of Yale

Commission Seat No. 5

Terry Baker

School Board Elections

Stillwater Public Schools

Office No. 4

Melody Wright

Dustin Reavis

Office No. 5

Ashley K. Moore

Yale Public Schools

Office No. 5

Marty Foutch

Dustin Mueggenborg

Ripley Public Schools

Office No. 5

Brett Morris

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools

Office No. 5

Alan Nietenhoefer

Oak Grove Public Schools

Office No. 3

Roger Snow

Glencoe Public Schools

Office No. 5

Jason Dwayne Harting

Nicole Currant

Cushing Public Schools

Office No. 2

Shawn P. Hubble

Office No. 4

Dena Floyd

Office No. 5

Barrett Shupe

Meridian Technology Center

Office No. 2

Randy Kellogg

