Please mark your calendars and join The Stillwater Community Singers for their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m., on May 12th in the Stillwater Community Center at 8th & Duck.
The Singers resumed rehearsal on February 3rd after an extended break due to the pandemic. “This choir is like our second family so it was very difficult to not see each other for over a year” shared Kim Strom, pianist for the choir. Judy White, director of the choir, has gathered a wide variety of music for the spring concert ranging from big band to movie genres. “We will perform songs we had selected prior to the pandemic, but did not have a chance to sing them for an audience” stated Judy White, “They are American Standards and will be familiar to most of our audience.”
Paula Fitch shared her insights on the choir, “Someone once told me ‘Use it or lose it.’ If you have a little experience in a church or school choir and you haven’t ‘used’ the voice that you’ve been blessed with for a few years, then why not give the Stillwater Community Singers a try? It’s really about the easiest thing to do. You don’t have to audition or prove anything to anyone. We would just love to welcome you to come and try it out. But, on the other hand, if you are looking to do Handel, or Beethoven, or any of those masters then this is not the group you’re looking for. We perform 2-3 concerts a year packed with a variety of music from Broadway to country, from jazz to blues, from pop to Gospel, and at Christmas we try to do it all because our audience loves it. We are far from professional, and we’re not always in tune with each other vocally, but we have a great time together. Why not come join the fun?”.
We meet only once per week on Thursday evenings from 7pm-8:15pm. Rehearsal is typically held in the north stage room of the Stillwater Community Center. Feel free to try a rehearsal or two before you join. You can contact us from our website at stillwatersingers.weebly.com. Someone from the Board will contact you and answer your questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.