The City of Stillwater is currently unable to issue water meters to new, rural customers in the Yost service area until it can reliably deliver the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality minimum water pressure requirement of 25 psi.
Higher ground elevations in the Yost service area present a challenge with the current equipment.
City staff are working with consultants to design a new pump station, water transmission line and elevated water storage tower for the Yost Pressure Zone, Rural Water Corporation No. 3. Construction of these new facilities will be dependent upon available funding and other high-priority capital water projects.
“We have many essential citywide capital water projects that our team is currently working to address,” David Barth, Engineering Manager, said. “Projects cannot be done until funding is available and we are exhausting all avenues to find funding.”
Once funding is acquired and construction is complete, new pumps will be located within the new finished Yost water pump station at the water treatment plant. The new elevated storage tower will be located near the existing school tower.
The Yost Pressure Zone was purchased in January 2007 by the Stillwater Utilities Authority and serves areas north and west of Stillwater in Payne and Noble counties. The Yost area includes approximately 23.5 square miles.
