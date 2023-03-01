Sunday evening’s storm across southern Oklahoma brought fast winds, and News 9 StormTrackers Val and Amy Castor were in the thick of it.
“Sunday’s storm was fast-paced,” Val Castor said. “It was an extremely powerful upper-level storm, about as strong as they get.”
The storm kicked off the spring tornado season earlier than usual.
According to the National Weather Service, the storm is like a “family” of storms moving together as one line, or a system of clouds that spin and end quickly.
Initially, the storms gusts reached as high as 70-80 mph in the Texas panhandle but slowed to 60-70 mph once the storm reached Oklahoma.
Still, that was fast for the area.
“The wind sheer was so strong,” Castor said. “It wasn’t a typical isolated supercell with the tornado right where it was supposed to be.”
The Castors prepared as they normally do when they’re headed out to track a storm – fueling and cleaning the truck, prepping the house, making sure their kids are taken care of and loading the truck with camera gear, back-up batteries for cameras and streaming devices, water and food.
“In the driveway right before we leave, we always pray,” Castor said. “Our prayers will include safety for us, for our kids, for the other storm trackers and for everybody out there that’s going to be affected by the storms.”
The storm reached gusts of 111 mph in southeastern Norman and damaged homes, schools, businesses and infrastructure. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nolan Meister rated the storm a high EF2.
Originating in McClain County, it took a northeasterly path to Meeker.
The storm kept the Castors on a high-speed, nonstop chase.
This storm involved a lot of fast driving and was defined as “a long-track system,” which can spread over an extended area.
“The longest was in East Norman,” Castor said. “It was on the ground for 26 miles.”
More damage was outside the thunderstorms than normal. With this type of storm, tracking is hard to predict and hard to warn Oklahomans about.
Twelve people were injured in Norman, and across Oklahoma, 55 people suffered injuries, according to officials.
“Stillwater is just as tornado-prone as any other place in central Oklahoma, it just depends on the certain situation and day,” Castor said. “Everybody that lives out here needs to have a safety plan ahead of time. Figure out where you’re going to go, the kind of things you’re going to do. It’s all about having a plan ready ahead of time, so you don’t have to think about it and panic at the last minute.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.