The Noble County Republican Party will host a town hall meet and greet Wednesday in Perry with Republican candidates for state office ahead of the Aug. 23 runoff primary election.
Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry and Rep. Ty Burns, R-Morrison, will make introductions and Hall will serve as moderator for the town hall.
Lorena Smithheisler, Chairwoman of the Noble County Republicans said although not every candidate on the ballot will be present, the event isn’t a sign of endorsement. All candidates were contacted and not all of them could make it, she said.
“It’s just the way it worked out,” Smithheisler told the News Press. “It’s not meant to show favoritism.”
Candidates attending include: Clark Jolley, candidate for State Treasurer; Dr. April Grace, candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction and Todd Thomsen, candidate for Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, who is seeking reelection, had planned to attend but due to illness she will be sending a representative.
“We are happy to invite all registered voters to attend this very enlightening event to be better informed and to meet fellow neighbors,” Smithheisler said in a release announcing the event.
The Republic Women will be providing refreshments for the meet and greet, which starts at 6:15 p.m. in the Heritage Center, 222 N. Sixth St.
The town hall begins at 6:45 p.m.
The event will be recorded by Perry Information Network for broadcast later.
