The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry will host a virtual town hall via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 20, to provide information to the public regarding highly pathogenic avian influenza.
In the virtual town hall, the State Veterinarian, Dr. Rod Hall and his staff, will provide an overview of the disease and its current impact in Oklahoma, and share biosecurity recommendations. There will be a period for questions to address the concerns of the public and backyard poultry owners. Attendees can join the virtual town hall via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87258055471
The virtual town hall follows the detections of HPAI confirmed in a backyard flock in Tulsa County and a backyard flock in Creek County.
HPAI is a viral disease that can spread rapidly and infect many types of birds. Wild waterfowl and wild birds are the primary carriers of the disease, which is deadly to domestic poultry. Poultry owners should take measures to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick domestic birds should be reported to 405-522-6141 immediately.
The HPAI virus is considered low risk to humans and there is no danger to consuming poultry or meat harvested from waterfowl that is properly prepared. Affected birds do not enter the food supply system.
To stay up to date regarding HPAI in Oklahoma and for more information, please visit https://ag.ok.gov/disease-alerts/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.