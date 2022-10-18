The official craft beer of Oklahoma State University has a new look this week to celebrate America’s Greatest Homecoming.
Iron Monk Brewing Company, in partnership with the OSU Alumni Association, OSU Athletics and LEARFIELD’s Cowboy Sports Properties, has created a new can design for 1890 Original to celebrate OSU Homecoming 2022: ‘Hats Off to Cowboy Heroes.’
The design features the Homecoming logo in front of a sea of orange pomp – an instantly recognizable symbol of OSU’s Homecoming tradition, which is widely recognized as one of the largest student-run events in the country.
“Homecoming and 1890 Original are two OSU traditions unique to our Cowboy family,” said Dr. Ann Caine, OSU Alumni Association president. “We know alumni and fans are going to love this limited edition can celebrating OSU’s greatest tradition.”
The Homecoming cans with 1890 Original craft beer are now available at the Iron Monk Brewing Company tap room, located at 519 S Husband St. They also will be available from 5:30-9 p.m Friday, Oct. 21, at Iron Monk’s booth at Walkaround, as well as Saturday, Oct. 22, on the patio of the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
America’s Greatest Homecoming is presented by the OSU Alumni Association and sponsored by Love’s Travel Stops. Visit ORANGECONNECTION.org/homecoming for more information.
The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association serves more than 250,000 alumni, students and friends with programs for Cowboys of all ages. Through the Alumni Association, Cowboys get involved with the OSU family, stay informed of alumni and campus news, give back to support university initiatives and show their pride in America’s brightest orange.
