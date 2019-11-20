Time is running out for residential property owners who are running short-term rental businesses in Stillwater to be in compliance with a new city ordinance.
The law is designed to prevent neighborhoods from being disrupted and to ensure rental operators are collecting lodging tax as required.
The City Council passed Ordinance 3435 on July 8 and the application process opened about a week later.
At the time, city leaders said anyone renting a property in a residential area for less than 30 days at a time needed to have their short-term rental application submitted by Oct. 15 to accommodate an expected 90-day period for initial licensing.
There is an initial application fee of $100 and a $10 annual renewal.
Now, the City of Stillwater is considering how it will enforce the ordinance. City Manager Norman McNickle told the City Council that staff is developing a program for prosecuting people who aren’t in compliance.
As of Monday, the City had only received 22 applications, McNickle said. He estimates that there are closer to 80 short-term rentals operating within the city limits on platforms like Airbnb, VRBO and others.
He urged owners to contact the City and begin their application process before enforcement begins.
“We would prefer that they come to us,” he said.
