Oklahoma State University president Kayse Shrum will be inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame April 29. At the same ceremony, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture and Payne County resident Blayne Arthur will be presented with the Kate Barnard award for public service.
“I am incredibly humbled to be recognized among all the outstanding women who have received this award,” Arthur said in a release announcing the honors. “There are so many incredible women who have made a positive difference in the lives of Oklahomans through their public service. These women blazed a trail for so many of us and left the ladder down so that we could continue to climb. I am very thankful for this nomination and recognition.”
The Hall of Fame inductees and award recipients are selected by the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women, a non-partisan group created in 1994 to act as a clearinghouse for issues related to women and gender bias. The commission issues an annual report to advise the governor and legislators on legislative or regulatory changes that are needed for equity.
Its mission statement says, “We strengthen and empower women in Oklahoma by improving their opportunities and quality of life.”
Shrum was selected based on her accomplishments as the first woman to serve as president of OSU; her career as an osteopathic physician and her work as a faculty member and president of the OSU College of Health Sciences. She also served as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first Secretary of Science and Innovation and in that role, helped develop Oklahoma’s COVID diagnostics lab on the OSU Stillwater campus. OCSW said in a release announcing this year’s hall of fame class.
Arthur has served as Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, Executive Director for the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation and is active in agricultural organizations like Oklahoma Farm Bureau, Diamond Hats, American Quarter Horse Association, American Beef Council and Ponies of the Americas.
In 2016 she received the Distinguished service award from the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association. In 2014, she was Oklahoma agricultural Woman of the Year. She was part of the Class XV of the Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Program and was named one of the Journal Record Achievers Under 40.
Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong will also receive the Kate Barnard award.
The award is named for Oklahoma’s first woman to hold statewide elected office. Barnard was a key figure in establishing compulsory education and in implementing a constitutional ban on child labor and enacting laws addressing unsafe working conditions. Her namesake award recognizes women who exemplify excellence in public service.
State Rep. Daniel Pae and State Sen. Darrell Weaver will receive the Guardian award, given to legislative, executive or judicial officials who made significant contributions to guarding and preserving the rights of women and families.
The other Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame inductees are:
- Sue Ann Arnall, an energy industry professional and a philanthropist who founded the Arnall Family Foundation, which focuses on the welfare of children and animals and on criminal justice reform.
- Carleen Burger, an advocated for women, children and youth in Oklahoma who lobbied for prenatal exams and health care for incarcerated women and supported the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Foundation.
Janice Dobbs, the former corporate secretary of Chesapeake and Devon energy companies, who played a pivotal role in their growth into international enterprises that are recognized as leaders in energy exploration.
- Wanda Jackson, known as “The Queen of Rockabilly,” the two-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter has been counted among the first female stars in country music. She received a Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts and was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
- Roseline Nsikak, a philanthropist, psychotherapist and founder of two behavioral health agencies who has spent her career treating children, adolescents and adults suffering from mental illness and dependance on drugs or alcohol. She has also helped non-profits and faith-based organizations developer curriculum to meet community needs.
- Anna Belle Widemann, owner/operator of Slash C Ranch, she has spent her life promoting Oklahoma agriculture and “Made in Oklahoma” products. She has served as a state representative and county commissioner and was named Director of International Trade and Rural Development for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.
- Betty McElderry, Chair of the Oklahoma Commission on the State of Women during Gov. George Nigh’s administration, former director of Girls State, is being recognized posthumously. She was recognized by Campaign and Elections Magazine as one of 74 outstanding women who helped change America.
Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame Chairwoman Carol Hefner said being named to the hall of fame is the highest honor for Oklahoma women.
Proceeds from the 20th anniversary ceremony will be used to establish a permanent Women’s Hall of Fame exhibit, she said. Everyone who participates, whether through nominating an honoree or through sponsorship, plays a role in making that dream a reality after 20 years.
