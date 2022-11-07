Today is Election Day.
This Oklahoma election cycle centers around the governor, lieutenant governor and state superintendent races, along with both of the state’s U.S. senators.
Nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans are registered to vote, as of Nov. 1.
Here are answers to some questions to help you on Election Day:
Where do I vote?
State law requires that you vote only at the polling place to which you are assigned based on the address where you are registered. You can find polling place information in your online OK Voter Portal.
When are the polls open?
Polls open starting at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Can I still turn in my absentee ballot on Election Day?
Yes. But an absentee ballot must be received by the county election board before 7 p.m. to be counted. Do not take it to a polling place.
What are we voting for?
Governor
Gov. Kevin Stitt is seeking a second term in office, while Democrat Joy Hofmeister tries to become the Party’s first to win the seat since 2006.
Stitt, with a victory, would become the fourth consecutive Governor of Oklahoma to serve two terms. He made economic growth and public safety his top campaign issues.
Hofmeister has been the State Superintendent since 2015. Originally a Republican, Hofmeister changed her affiliation to Democrat in October 2021. She campaigned on investing in education and women’s healthcare.
Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Yen are also on the ballot. Bruno promised to never support a bill that infringes on the Second Amendment and Yen wants to be the state’s first Independent governor.
Lieutenant Governor
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell is seeking reelection to the state executive branch’s second-highest office. Pinnell won all 77 Oklahoma counties in 2018.
Melinda Alizadeh-Fard is challenging Pinnell as a Democrat. She is a former immigration attorney, social worker and administrative law judge.
Chris Powell is running as a Libertarian under the idea of eliminating the office of Lt. Gov. He is an evidence custodian for the Oklahoma City Police Department and a former Marine.
State Superintendent
Hofmeister has reached her term limit as State Superintendent, and two candidates – Jena Nelson and Ryan Walters – aim to replace her.
Jena Nelson is a sixth and seventh grade English teacher at Classen SAS Middle School and the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She has run on her opposition to private school vouchers and support of teacher retention.
Ryan Walters is Gov. Stitt’s Secretary of Education. He is an advocate for the removal of any Critical Race Theory curriculum and school choice.
Attorney General
Gentner Drummond narrowly defeated incumbent Attorney General for the Republican Party’s nomination.
His three major priorities are protecting the Second Amendment, protections against federal overreach and clearing a backlog of rape kits.
Libertarian Lynda Steele is Drummond’s competitor as there is no Democrat candidate.
She proposed reform for Oklahoma’s Family Court system and the growth of the state’s cannabis industry.
U.S. Senator
Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year after serving for 28 years.
Democrat Kendra Horn, Republican Markwayne Mullin and Libertarian Robert Murphy are in the running to fill Inhofe’s seat.
Sen. James Lankford is running for reelection against Madison Horn.
U.S. Representatives
All five Republican U.S. Representatives are up for reelection. Payne County residents will vote for either Frank Lucas, who has been in Congress since 1994, and Democrat challenger Jeremiah Ross.
Oklahoma Supreme Court justices
Oklahomans do not get to choose the state’s Supreme Court justices, but they do get to vote for their retention or removal.
The four justices up for retention are Douglas Combs, Dana Kuehn, Dustin Rowe and James Winchester.
State Treasurer
The race to see who will manage Oklahoma’s taxpayer dollars is between Democrat Charles de Coune, Republican Todd Russ and Libertarian Greg Sadler.
Labor Commissioner
Republican incumbent Leslie Osborn is seeking reelection against Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty.
