Many will have noticed as they filed their 2018 taxes that there were some significant changes since last year.
The most significant aspect of this tax code change is the standard deduction. Essentially, the standard deduction has nearly doubled, meaning that for many people itemizing will no longer be practical or beneficial.
While this has certainly simplified a stressful and time-consuming task, it also has some potentially negative consequences, particularly by removing tax incentives for middle class and lower-income individuals to donate to charities.
But how has this impacted Stillwater and its non-profits? According to Heather Warlick, a representative for Goodwill, very little.
Warlick said Goodwill has noticed no change in charitable giving as a result of the tax code change.
She cites the “notorious generosity” of Oklahomans to their communities, saying, “We’re grateful for the Oklahoma standard of giving.”
The United Way of Payne County, an organization that refers volunteers and provides funding for other non-profit agencies, has also not seen a decrease in donations, Marketing and Campaign Director Ivy Hill said.
“We are 100% dependent on donations from the community. Each year we reach out to our community for support and are very fortunate that Stillwater and Payne County is so caring and giving,” Hill said.
The generosity of the community was further confirmed by a volunteer at Elite Repeat on Main St., who said they had also experienced no change in giving.
“We don’t advertise, people know us,” she said.
Whitney Johnson, the manager at Karman Korner, also located on Main St. in downtown Stillwater, expressed similar sentiments although she did note that not as many are asking for receipts for their donations in light of the new tax code.
This seems to confirm what Hill and Warlick said about the community – they’re just not in it for the incentive, they do it because they want to. They do it because it’s the right thing to do.
But even in a generous community, there is always more that can be done.
Jennifer Muret who manages the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located on 18th Ave off of Perkins Road, says that they have seen a decrease in donations over the years.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that builds homes for families that may not qualify for traditional mortgages. The homeowners work to earn “sweat equity” in their homes and Habitat for Humanity carries the mortgage with no interest.
The ReStore is a major fundraising source for Habitat that raises money for the houses they build. The ReStore itself depends on donations for about 95% of the items they sell.
“Our ReStore is really, really lucky our community is very generous,” Muret said. “Some ReStores focus more on purchased product but ours really focuses on the donations that we receive from our community.”
But without the tax incentive, and with the relative ease of selling furniture online through platforms like Facebook Marketplace, people may not even think to bring their items to the ReStore.
One of Muret’s goals in response to this is to make sure that the donation process is as simple as possible for everyone who wishes to gift their unwanted household items.
“...We’ll sell just about anything, including the kitchen sink,” Muret said. “We are always looking for donations of pretty much any household items...furniture, or hardware, or building supplies. Literally your kitchen sink if you upgrade, and toilets too!”
With students back in school, all non-profits and thrift shops will be looking again to their community to help provide much needed resources.
Thankfully, all indicators suggest they will not be disappointed.
Warlick recommends that anyone who is looking to help should “think outside the box” and consider donating items like halloween costumes, books for children, and sports equipment like helmets.
“If you don’t need it, there is definitely a family who needs it.” she said.
Goodwill is also looking for lightly used sneakers, children’s clothing, backpacks, and other similar items.
The ReStore is currently in need of appliances in particular, but is also always accepting donations of housewares. Note that they do not accept donations of soft goods, such as bedding and clothing.
United Way always needs monetary donations and volunteers to help them serve the surrounding community.
Places to donate time, talent, money, or goods:
Adult & Teen Challenge Super Thrift, 913 E. 6th Ave.
Proceeds go to support the Oklahoma Teen Challenge.
Elite Repeat, 711 S. Main Street
Raises money for other non-profits within Stillwater.
Goodwill, 801 E. Lakeview Rd.
Provides programs to teach basic life and career skills.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 505 E. 18th Ave.
Raises money for Habitat for Humanity.
Karman Korner, 819 S. Main St.
Benefits families and patients of the Karman Legacy Hospice and Stillwater Medical Center.
Salvation Army, 211 E. 9th Ave.
Proceeds go to support a large variety of social programs.
Thrifty Butterfly Boutique, 302 N. Main St.
Proceeds benefit the Wings of Hope shelter.
United Way of Payne County, 109 E. 9th Ave.
Supports social service providers in Payne County.
