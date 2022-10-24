For all the babble surrounding Name, Image and Likeness, it’s easy to forget that at its most basic, an NIL contract involves two parties – a student-athlete receiving funds and a business or nonprofit organization providing funds.
And often, that business is not a multinational one, but a locally owned and operated one.
In a meet-and-greet held Monday at Stillwater YMCA for the local youth, the two parties were Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State’s junior wide receiver, and Real Estate Professionals: Dolores Lemon and Associates.
While Presley said he doesn’t view himself as a well-known OSU football player, he knew the impact any college football player can have on those aspiring to be one.
“I’m not bigger than anybody,” Presley said. “This is something I would come and do on my free time.”
Time from a busy student-athlete, however, is seldom free.
Without the opportunities NIL provides, Presley and those like him would hardly ever be able to spend that time with local kids outside of team-organized events.
For every multi-million dollar Lamborghini deal, there are hundreds of small ones that benefit many more than just the two parties.
NIL contracts are also often viewed as one-sided – a business reaching out to a prominent athlete to promote its product – but in reality, it is more two-sided. Tiffany Aranda, Lemon’s daughter, said it was Presley’s representatives who contacted them.
“They asked us if we wanted to support Brennan, and so we thought it would be best to do it with the kids,” Aranda said. “We just like everybody to know that we’re supportive of him.”
Are the families of the children in attendance more likely to buy their next home through Real Estate Professionals? One could argue either way.
But for the kids themselves, all they will remember is the hour they got to spend playing touch football with an OSU star – a memory that would not have been made without NIL.
