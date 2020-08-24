Oklahoma suffragists fought for the vote 

The U.S. is marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment becoming law and granting most women the right to vote, but women in Oklahoma had that right almost two years earlier.
On Nov. 5, 1918, voters in Oklahoma ratified an amendment to the state constitution and the state became the 21st to give women the vote.
Women’s suffrage, or the right to vote in political elections, came more easily in Western states and in new territories where governments were being organized and constitutions were being adopted, Bob Darcy, a Professor Emeritus from the Oklahoma State University Political Science department, explained. That also played out across the globe in countries like Norway, New Zealand and Australia, as opposed to countries like France where women didn’t get the vote until its constitution was rewritten following the end of World War II.
But that doesn’t mean it was an easy path.
While women in the U.S. didn’t generally engage in the type of confrontation and vandalism that British suffragists did, some women picketed, protested and were arrested.
Kate Stafford, a suffragist from Oklahoma City who was a member of the National Women’s Party, was arrested while picketing on the sidewalk in front of the White House in 1917. The protesters were arrested for obstructing traffic and sentenced to jail after they refused to pay their fines.
Stafford and her compatriots were thrown into the Occoquan Workhouse, a jail facility used by the District of Columbia, in an event known at the “Night of Terror.”
“In answer to the banners these advocates carried that asked, ‘Mr. President, what will you do for woman suffrage?’ they were arrested, detained, beaten, kicked, choked, stripped naked, chained to the bars in a workhouse cell, stabbed with a stick that once carried a protest banner and force-fed until they became ill,” according to a Nov. 2017 article in the Los Angeles Times.
Some women turned to more confrontational tactics because they didn’t believe reasoning and appealing to a sense of fairness were working.
After all, women had worked for social issues and found themselves denied before.
Darcy said suffragists put their own issues aside to work for emancipation and were upset when Black men were given the right to vote with the passage of the 15th Amendment in 1870, but they were not.
Although state laws prohibiting them from voting were now unconstitutional, Black men would continue to struggle to exercise their voting rights thanks to state laws that instituted things like poll taxes and literacy tests to keep them from voting.
Black women would face the same challenges after the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Some women’s suffrage organizations grew out of the temperance movement, a social movement to curb the destructive influence of alcohol on families and society.
Many women’s clubs became the incubators of suffragist activity as increasingly educated women gathered and exchanged ideas.
Stillwater’s Browning Society, a reading club dedicated to the writings of the poets Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning, was one such group, Darcy said.
Resistance to women’s suffrage came on a variety of grounds, from the saloon owners worried about women voting in prohibition and taking away their livelihood, to people worried about maintaining the traditional social order.
During the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention of 1906, voting rights activists had support for equal suffrage but there was opposition.
William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray – whose name was recently removed from two buildings on the OSU campus because of his views on race – led the opposition and served as president of the convention.
“He objected to granting women the franchise, because he believed it would undermine the traditional role of women as homemakers and extend the vote to African American women. As a result, the constitution granted women the right to vote only in school elections,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
But in 1917, after women were seen as contributing to Pres. Woodrow Wilson’s election and as many women worked to support the war effort during World War I, women’s suffrage came to a vote in Oklahoma as a state referendum.
Its supporters had to count on male voters to push the measure through and they did, 106,909 to 81,481, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The League of Women Voters was founded by suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt in 1920, to prepare women for their new responsibilities as voters and to take a greater role in public affairs.
Stillwater's local LWV was founded in 1946. It's a non-partisan organization that focuses on educating voters and encourages voter registration.
Stillwater LWV member Virginia Bracken Awtrey said she believes voting is a responsibility and it’s one that people should take seriously.
“A lot of people, men and women both, worked really hard for women to get the right to vote,” she said. “You think of all the women and the men who supported them, or harassed them.”
It’s important for people to be informed and stay involved in the political process because someone benefits when they don’t.
“There are private interests that fight undercover and if the populace doesn’t stand up, they get tread on again,”she said.
Awtrey says she’s glad to be working with a group of women who care about being involved and staying informed.
Membership in the LWV is open to men and the organization is looking for ways to reach younger voters and people of color.
“Anybody who wants to understand,” Awtrey said.
