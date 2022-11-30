Brianna Walker is a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Pawnee Middle School with most of the same interests and ambitions as others at her age and grade level, with one exception; she is working hard to become a ballerina.
“I practice five days a week for a least an hour to an hour and a half each session,” she stated, “and two weeks ago I got my first pair of pointe shoes.”
According to Kelci Pickering, Brianna’s instructor and operator of Studio K dance studio – herself an accomplished ballerina – getting to this point in the training regimen is a level that few ballet students attain.
“Getting on pointe not only requires dedication to practice but also an enormous amount of work to build the strength in your feet and legs required for dancing on pointe,” Pickering said. “It’s been about a six-month process just to get her to the place where she can begin practicing in the pointe shoes.”
A typical practice session begins with warm-up exercises and time on the ballet barre. Then they move to exercises to strengthen and shape her feet in the shoes and adjust them to wear the shoe.
Even though pointe shoes are handmade for the individual dancer, they still require work to strengthen and toughen the feet and gain the proper shoe alignment before getting off the barre.
“She is working on slowly rolling through her shoes, feeling how the foot moves in the shoe and gaining the strength to get up off the floor without using the barre to help,” Ms. Pickering explained.
“It was really cool,” was Brianna’s response to the question about what it felt like when she first got on her toes. “It feels like you’re floating sometimes, but then you also feel the pain,” she added.
Pointe shoes are not available everywhere. According to Ms. Pickering, she looked in Oklahoma City and Tulsa before going to a store in Kansas City recommended by a teacher. She says that the Kansas City store was the only place where she found shoes that fit her properly. “The fitters there are very good, so that’s where I sent Brianna,” she added.
Ballet students who reach the milestone that Brianna has usually practice for a fall and spring semester. Promising students will then move on to a summer course, referred to as a summer intensive, where they dance with other instructors to get a broader experience.
“We’re fortunate in Oklahoma to have a very good summer program at Quartz Mountain, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, where they accept only 20 high school age dancers in a tuition paid program each summer,” Ms. Pickering stated. “I’m hopeful that Brianna will be able to attend that program.”
In the meantime, there are more middle school activities to challenge her interests beyond the classroom, including drama and softball. When needed on the field, she’s a catcher. Not a bad position for strengthening the leg muscles.
