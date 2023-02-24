Payne County Republicans hosted a table top discussion Tuesday, and a group of local leaders spoke in opposition to State Question 820 – which would legalize recreational marijuana.
The special election will be held on March 7.
The following is a transcript of public submitted questions and answers from the panelists, as well as a rebuttal from a SQ 820 supporter who was in attendance.
Q: If State Question 820 passes, are there any restrictions on where marijuana can be used?
Jeremiah Gregory (former drug crime prosecutor, Payne County): Well, let’s go to the devil that’s within the details. Personal Use Penalties – that’s a section provided on page six of the State Question 820, and it says “a consumer who smokes or vapes marijuana in a public place where the smoking of marijuana is prohibited is subject to a fine not exceeding $25.” You didn’t see that on the ballot, did you?
Q: Is marijuana a true gateway drug?
Dr. Randy Grellner (Physician, Cushing Family Medicine): In my experience of watching kids go through this, marijuana is the easiest to get a hold of, and it’s the one that makes them not want to go to school. Smart kids who can make the world a better place struggle. To me, it is by far the easiest gateway drug.
Jeff Pickens (SQ 820 supporter in attendance): I think marijuana is the most popular drug because it is safer than others, so most people try it first. I believe a lot of people want to blame marijuana for their past mistakes and say it made them make bad choices.
I can only speak for myself, but I think the kind of people who like to get intoxicated would try other things if marijuana didn’t exist anyway.
Q: Will the passage of State Question 820 reduce the amount of time that law enforcement deals with marijuana-related crimes?
Joe Harper (Sheriff, Payne County): That’s absurd. We’re not going after people for marijuana use. We haven’t in years, honestly. There are bigger problems out there. We have already decriminalized drugs in the State of Oklahoma anyway, so this is just going to make that even worse.
Pickens: I actually agree with the sheriff because it seems like it’s already not a priority, but I think this is why we need to vote ‘Yes’ for SQ 820. If law enforcement is already not pursuing marijuana users, then we should give a larger market share to regulated dispensaries and not drug dealers and illegal smugglers.
Q: What is the main thing you want people to know?
Grellner: It was once said that a smart man learns from his mistakes, and a wise man learns from somebody else’s mistakes. I would say we need to learn from Colorado’s mistakes. The industry in recreational marijuana is 20 times larger than medical marijuana. Think about all the homeless we didn’t have five years ago. It’s a tragedy for human kind to be out in the streets of America, but it’s happening, and this is one of the factors that’s driving it.
If you want it 20 times worse than it is now, then say ‘Yes’ on March 7. This is going to be ruined by Pfizer and Marlboro and all those big companies that have huge pockets and have everybody in D.C. in their pockets. This is going to be a big money maker for them, and they’re all going to eat caviar and not have to live with the people that are incapacitated and disenfranchised. We’re going to see things that we never saw 50 years ago.
Pickens: People have been smoking marijuana in Payne County for decades, and there are all kinds of economic reasons for homelessness. Students at the university have access to and smoke marijuana everyday. If it really did lead to chaos in the streets, we’d be seeing that now – and alcohol is even more accessible and problematic, yet we treat it as less severe.
Gregory: I saved the best for last in my opinion on some of the goodies out of State Question 820. I quote this from subsection Subsection B out of Section 5 of the law where it says “a person shall not be denied custody of or visitation or parenting time with a minor child, and there is no presumption of neglect or child endangerment, for conduct that is addressed and permitted by this Act, unless the behavior of the person creates an unreasonable danger to the safety of the minor child.”
I’ve practiced all kinds of law. I would use that provision in a custody dispute if the opposing side were to argue against somebody’s recreational marijuana usage. I would object, and I would file a motion for the judge to not consider that pursuant to that provision.
That judge would have to determine whether or not smoking marijuana around a child constitutes unreasonable danger to the minor child. That’s problematic. Even if you support recreational marijuana, this is the wrong vehicle in which to do it. This is going to become law, and it will impact everyone in a profound way.
Pickens: The section makes sense to me, and that’s why I’m voting for it. Just because someone smokes marijuana, it doesn’t mean they should lose their kid. If they’re doing something that’s is considered child abuse under already existing laws, then they should be prosecuted. But smoking marijuana in and of itself shouldn’t be considered child abuse because it would be legalized.
