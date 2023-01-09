The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently released information about local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year.
OSDE reported that all districts developed local salary plans which meet or exceed the State Minimum Teacher Salary Schedule, according to the press release.
State statute requires the release of the information each year to House Speaker Charles McCall, the governor and the president pro tem of the state Senate.
According to the data by OSDE, the State Minimum Teacher Salary Schedule ranges from $36,601 for a teacher with zero years of experience who holds a bachelor’s degree to $54,395 for a teacher with 25 years of experience who holds a doctor’s degree.
The data also indicates that almost 80 percent of Oklahoma School Districts pay above the minimum salary.
For example, the Moore School District pays a range of $42,000 for a teacher with zero years of experience and a bachelor’s degree to $66,135 for a teacher with 25 years of experience and a doctor’s degree. Yukon teacher salaries range from $45,847 to $76,372.
In Stillwater, the data showed that the minimum salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree starts at $40,625.
The total compensation package is $47,891 (including Flex Benefit Allowance), according to the Stillwater Public Schools approved certified salary scale.
A teacher with a master’s degree starts at $42,125, not including benefits.
At five years, teachers’ salaries raise almost 6 percent, starting at $42,909 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and over 7 percent, starting at $45,156 for a teacher with a master’s degree.
In Oak Grove and Ripley, first-year teachers receive a base salary of $37,821 and in Perkins-Tryon, first-year teachers receive a base salary of $37,846.
Cushing is reported to pay $39,821 for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree and the Five-Star Interlocal Cooperative offers a $38,821 salary for first-year teachers with a bachelor’s degree.
One of the Stillwater Public School district’s recent initiatives has been focusing on employee satisfaction, support and retention.
It can be hard to determine what teachers are actually being paid because there’s no standardized way of determining the numbers across the state, SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said.
“When a teacher is considering where they want to work, it’s important that they weigh all the factors,” Fuxa said. “Is retirement paid for by the employee or the district? Are there any extra duty stipends they might be interested in? Job seekers need to look at total compensation packages rather than just the salary.”
Everything is different, and is reported differently, from district to district and state to state, which can make it hard for a job seeker to evaluate the best location for them, Fuxa said. Candidates should ask probing questions to make sure they have all the information that they need to make an informed decision.
In a Feb. 6 article, CNHI’s Suzie Byrd reported that the 59th Oklahoma legislative session will begin Feb. 6 and teacher salaries will once again be a focus.
In regard to teacher salaries, lawmakers and educators are split on what needs to be done, Byrd said.
Some, like District 40 Rep. Chad Caldwell (R-Enid) think the minimum pay schedule should be raised, but without increasing taxes.
Others, like District 19 Sen. Roland Pederson (R-Burlington) support giving teachers a raise this year, but he prefers a long-term solution.
Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant) would like to award teacher raises based on merit.
“I would prefer school districts award salary increases based on merit like virtually every other profession does,” he said. “I refuse to believe that teaching is the one profession where every employee is of the same quality or that administrators are somehow incapable of determining who our best teachers are. Your best teachers should be paid more. It’s that simple.”
