Dr. Carol Jones, professor and Buchanan Chair in Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, is Oklahoma State University’s new ombuds officer.
The Office of the Ombuds Officer was established in October, 2013 to promote a supportive learning and working environment at OSU. The office serves as a resource for all members of the OSU communities on the Stillwater, OSU-Tulsa, and Okmulgee campuses (faculty, students, staff, administrators and post-doctoral fellows) and offers a safe, confidential place to talk about campus-related problems.
“I have a passion for making sure OSU policy and procedures are fair, appropriate, agile and functional across all of our divisions and campuses,” Jones said. “I look forward to welcoming faculty, students and staff into my office, finding positive solutions and helping to ensure that the campus community is heard.”
As ombuds officer, Jones will listen to and review issues, explore options, make inquiries and referrals as appropriate, and facilitate resolutions in an impartial manner where no party feels fear of retaliation. She will not act as an advocate or take sides in the performance of these duties.
After over 20 years of combined service to the Cowboy family, both as a faculty member and a representative on a wide array of university boards and organizations, Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs Kyle Wray said Jones is an ideal fit for the position.
“We want to ensure that everyone in the Cowboy family feels comfortable to raise concerns and communicate openly,” Wray said. “This role plays a crucial part in that effort, and I know Carol Jones will serve the university well. She has the background and personality to be an extremely effective mediator, and her decades of experience – both in academia and industry – reflect not only her experience and skill but her lasting commitment to this institution.”
In addition to her extensive work as a graduate faculty member and researcher, Jones has served as OSU Faculty Council chair, Academic Standards and Policy Committee chair, Oklahoma Fire Council Chair, and as a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Faculty Advisory Council, among many others.
She also has served as an advisor for several student organizations, academic advisor for biosystems students and a Student Integrity Facilitator. She has served on various university committees, as well, including the Grade Appeals Committee, Student Conduct Committee, Late Drop Committee, Tuition Appeals Board, Graduation Speaker Committee and the Reinstatement Committee. She and her dog, Otis, have been proud members of Pete’s Pet Posse since 2017.
Jones has extensive experience in industry, as well, having served as president of CL Jones Consulting since 2012 and having authored 170 publications and numerous industry e-zine articles. The Office of the Ombsudperson is located in the Student Union, room 225. Contact the office at 405-744-6627 or ombuds@okstate.edu. For more information about the Office of the Ombuds Officer and its services, visit www.okla.st/ombuds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.