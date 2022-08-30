Oklahoma State University celebrated the inauguration of Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum last week in Gallagher-Iba Arena with a crowd of faculty, staff, students and assorted dignitaries. Members of the Cowboy Faithful who couldn’t attend were able to watch the ceremony streaming on Ostate.TV.
On July 1, 2021, Dr. Shrum made history by becoming the first woman to lead a Tier 1 research institution in the state and on Friday, she was formally installed.
The inauguration ceremony, which was delayed due to pandemic precautions, included speeches from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Rep. Frank Lucas and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby.
Stitt, who selected Dr. Shrum in 2019 to serve as his Secretary of Science and Technology, had high praise for her.
“Kayse Shrum is always the smartest person in the room, but she never acted like it. She is always more eager to listen than to speak,” Stitt said. “This university is so lucky to have someone that is innovative, is a hard worker and above all else, what I love about her, she has a get-it-done attitude and that is Oklahoma.”
In her speech Shrum said she is an example of the opportunities schools like OSU provide. She talked about stepping onto OSU’s campus for a softball camp as a 13-year old girl from Coweta, never thinking she would one day serve as not just the president of its health science center but as the president of the entire university system.
She thanked her physiology professor for seeing something in her and taking the time to invest in her, setting her on the path to becoming a physician.
And she spoke of how OSU can continue to do the same for others.
“In a moment of cultural confusion about who does and does not belong, who may and may not have access to advancement, the land-grant mission answered that question long ago with sharp moral clarity,” she said. “Our peerless Cowboy culture is, in part, an outgrowth of our unique land-grant story, a tale rooted in broad opportunity and founded on inclusive excellence. When President Lincoln breathed life into the land-grant system, he ushered in a new era of higher education aimed at lifting an entire new class of citizens toward the American Dream. No longer would higher learning and the benefits it brought be reserved for the privileged few.”
Shrum credited the university’s previous leaders for bringing OSU to where it is today and said in recent days, its leadership has laid the foundation for national prominence and global impact.
“Ultimately, while I have the opportunity to stand behind this microphone, today is not about me. It’s about us,” Shrum said. “And it’s about how we can take this remarkable place and leverage it to create the opportunity for the next generation of servant-leaders.
“… Today, I invite all of you to join me in embarking on a new era of ambitious progress at Oklahoma State University,” Shrum said to the crowd. “Here at OSU, we know we belong to the land. I invite you to join me as we go where no land-grant has ever gone before.”
Shrum said land-grant universities have persevered through challenges throughout their history, and now it is OSU’s time to become the nation’s preeminent land-grant institution.
“It is the privilege of a lifetime to serve as your president,” she said.
