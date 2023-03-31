Ryan Austin’s career in aviation began as a military brat, attending air shows with his Air Force father in Wichita, Kansas.
Today, kids and families in Stillwater have that opportunity as the Oklahoma State University Flying Aggies host their seventh annual fly-in at the Stillwater Regional Airport from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
About 30 personal, military and OSU flight training aircraft from around the region will fly-in and park at the airport for public viewing. Admission is free, and 20-minute rides in small aircraft cost $50. The fly-in adds local and national vendors and a raffle.
OSU Flying Aggies, celebrating its 75th anniversary, welcomes students of any major interested in aviation. The club’s name, of course, is a product of it being the second-oldest on campus -- dating back to when the university was Oklahoma A&M and its mascot the Aggies.
Over time, the Flying Aggies have been named the country’s most outstanding college aviation organization 21 times.
Austin, the club’s vice president, said while the event attracts aviation and space alumni and enthusiasts, it is targeted toward the community at-large.
“We had about 1,500 people come out last year, and most of them were not pilots,” Austin said. “Having this event is a big part of what we do every year, and it’s put on entirely by students.”
Despite Friday’s high winds, this afternoon’s weather is forecast to be more pleasant. Temperatures should hover around the high 60s with wind gusts not exceeding 15 miles per hour and a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Austin told the News Press he is most looking forward to seeing families enjoy the nice day and a unique experience in Stillwater.
“Young kids don’t get to see this very often. Last year, we had a lot of families with kids come in, and the smiles on their faces were very memorable,” Austin said. “I’ll never forget how excited they were to be there, so we’re definitely hoping to see that again and welcome everyone out, let them see who we are as a club and hopefully inspire some future pilots.”
Once in their shoes, Austin now has more than 450 flying hours as a certified flight instructor for OSU.
“Events like this definitely helped spark my interest to come pursue aviation,” Austin said. “It’s been a fun journey and it all started when I was a lot younger.”
