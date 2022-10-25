Oct. 15, OSU Follies presented a check to Stillwater High School Principal Walter Howell for $90,000 to support performing arts at the school and throughout the district.
“We were so excited to be able to offer these funds to SPS,” Reid Rector, Graduate Assistant for Shows and Programming said. “In the 51 years of Follies, our previous single-year donation record was $57,000, set last year. Our goal was to surpass that total this year, and we were floored by the generosity of our donors.”
The funds will be shared between ongoing Performing Arts Center projects and the district’s secondary performing arts programs – band, orchestra, choir, drama and tech theater.
“At SHS, and throughout all of Stillwater Public Schools, we pride ourselves on helping students find a home, a group to belong to, and for a great many of our students, the performing arts is that home,” Howell said. “I am immensely humbled by the generosity of the Follies committee and everyone who donated to our program.”
A recording of Follies’ Oct. 15 performance and awards ceremony can be viewed at insideosu.com.
