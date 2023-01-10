The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association will induct four renowned alumni into the OSU Hall of Fame. V. Burns and Ann Hargis, Cecil O’Brate and Major General Michael C. Thompson will receive the award on Feb. 10 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Recognizing alumni and former students with outstanding lifetime achievements in society and professional life, induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by Oklahoma State University.
V. Burns and Ann Hargis served as the 18th president and first lady of OSU from 2008-2021. Burns Hargis graduated from OSU in 1967 with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, he earned a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. Ann Hargis received an honorary doctorate from OSU in 2019 for her dedication to health and wellness. She holds degrees in math and Latin from the University of Texas.
The Hargises united the OSU community behind his vision of a modern land-grant university that cuts across disciplines to better prepare students for success. Under Burns’ leadership, OSU saw record enrollment and fundraising, with pledges and cash surpassing the $1 billion Branding Success campaign goal nearly two years ahead of schedule. In total, OSU raised more than $2.2 billion in private support and added more than 82,000 new donors during his time as president.
Also under his leadership, OSU’s giving focused on student scholarships, faculty and other vital resources and programs. Burns Hargis also oversaw a construction boom that transformed the OSU campus. The Hargis’ led OSU’s initiative as America’s Healthiest Campus and took OSU’s story of success to alumni around the world.
Ann Hargis was instrumental in developing and launching OSU’s nationally recognized pet therapy program, Pete’s Pet Posse, and is an active participant with her therapy dog, Scruff. Before being named OSU President, Burns had a long and distinguished legal and business career, while Ann worked for several years in the information technology industry and advertising and marketing. Burns and Ann have two children and three grandchildren. They are both life members of the OSU Alumni Association.
Cecil O’Brate attended Oklahoma A&M from 1946-1948 and received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from OSU in 2018. During the time spent in his youth at his grandparents’ farm in Hamilton County, Kansas, he met the love of his life, Frances Cole.
Along with meeting Frances, he also discovered his love for farming and ranching. While working on the farm, O’Brate saved money for college. In 1946, he headed to Stillwater to attend Oklahoma A&M and study structural engineering. Two years into his degree, he was given the opportunity to farm 3,000 acres alongside his grandfather and ultimately decided to put college aside.
After years as a farmer and rancher, O’Brate purchased Palmer Manufacturing and Tank Company. After selling in 2013, O’Brate repurchased the company in 2018 and is still in the tank manufacturing business today. In addition to owning Palmer, he began investing in oil and gas in 1984, which resulted in American Warrior, Inc., one of the largest independent oil and gas producers in the state of Kansas.
In 2013, the O’Brate Foundation was established to provide college scholarships and life skills training for students that are graduates of the foster care system or are from households with income below the poverty level. Since then, the O’Brate Foundation has provided over $6,000,000 in scholarships to approximately 600 students. In 2018, O’Brate donated $35 million to OSU Athletics for the new baseball facilities that now bear his name.
Now at 94 years old, Cecil and Frances O’Brate reside in Garden City, Kansas, and are proud parents of four boys: Patrick, Michael, Steve and Mark, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Major General Michael C. Thompson graduated from OSU with a master’s degree in natural and applied science in 1998. He earned his bachelor’s degree in corrections and criminal justice from Langston University in 1995 and a second master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2007.
He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the United States Secret Service Executive Seminar. Thompson joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard in 1983. He was commissioned to second lieutenant in 1986. In previous assignments, Thompson commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels. He was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2008.
Thompson started his 28-year career with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety as an Oklahoma State Trooper in 1990. He concluded his DPS career by serving as Commissioner of the department and Cabinet Secretary for Safety and Security from 2011-2017. In 2017, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin appointed Thompson as the adjutant general for the Oklahoma National Guard. He served in this position from November 2017 to November 2021.
Thompson was inducted into the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Hall of Fame in 2019 and received the Governor George Nigh Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. He also served as the Deputy Director for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in 2022. Thompson and his wife of 38 years, Debbie, have two sons and a daughter-in-law who are combat veterans of the U.S. Army and the Oklahoma Army National Guard.
For more information about the 2023 OSU Hall of Fame honorees or to purchase tickets to the induction ceremony, visit orangeconnection.org/alumniawards. The event will also be live streamed on InsideOSU.com.
