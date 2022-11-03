The Oklahoma State University Greenwood School of Music’s music industry program was recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine in its October 2022 issue.
OSU was listed alongside just 37 other schools, including Abbey Road Institute, Howard University, Los Angeles College of Music and Pepperdine University. Billboard chose its top music business schools based on the criteria of industry recommendations, alumni information and details requested from each school.
“So many great musicians come from Oklahoma, and I am pleased that a prominent trade publication such as Billboard recognized our growing program in Stillwater,” said Dr. Mark Perry, director of OSU’s music industry program. “I look forward to continued success and following the careers of our graduates.”
OSU’s Bachelor of Science in music industry was specifically highlighted for housing its own student-run music company, Poke U, which connects students to professionals in the industry. Students are given a variety of opportunities and learning experiences throughout their time in the program.
Most recently, OSU alumnus and country musician Garth Brooks held a speaker series for OSU students through the Greenwood School of Music. Next month, country music producer and OSU alumnus Scott Hendricks will speak to students.
“I think our music industry program stood out to Billboard because it prepares students for the multi-faceted job requirements needed in the entertainment industry, both soft and hard skills,” Perry said. “I also believe that Billboard recognized the great support we have received from OSU, alumni and our generous patrons.”
