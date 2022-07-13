Oklahoma State University officials announced today that OSU surpassed the $50 million fundraising goal for the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall with the generosity of more than 600 donors. The milestone comes two and a half years after publicly launching the campaign, which will help build a state-of-the-art teaching, research and Extension facility for OSU Agriculture.
OSU President Kayse Shrum, Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture, and Blaire Atkinson, OSU Foundation president, announced reaching the fundraising milestone during a special video announcement broadcast on Inside OSU.
“This new facility will transform and modernize OSU Agriculture,” Shrum said. “It will also strengthen OSU’s position as a leader in innovation and continue our tradition of recruiting talented students and faculty. The New Frontiers project embodies our land-grant mission and supports the important role OSU plays in the lives of Oklahomans and the state’s economy.”
To celebrate reaching the $50 million New Frontiers goal, a Sweet Success Celebration will be held at 10 a.m. July 26 on the north side of Agricultural Hall on the OSU-Stillwater campus.
“We hope you can join us to celebrate this momentous occasion and witness the raising of the OSU Agriculture flag on the construction site,” Coon said. “Just as cornerstone donors Kayleen and Larry Ferguson envisioned, this project is advancing OSU Agriculture and its programs by fostering innovation to help feed the world.”
