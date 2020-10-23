It’s official. Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis has confirmed his plan to retire effective July 1 after leading the university for 13 years.
There has been speculation about when Hargis would retire and rumors flew after it was announced he would be holding a press conference following Friday’s meeting of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents.
Addressing the regents, Hargis called his announcement the “worst kept secret” after being reported the previous day by the O’Colly, OSU’s student newspaper.
Hargis had informed the regents in December about his preferred timeline, Chair Rick Davis said. The board plans to launch a nationwide search for OSU’s next president with the help of Buffkin/Baker, a search firm.
Davis said the OSU community will be part of the search process and the search committee will include faculty, staff, students and alumni in addition to the regents.
“President Hargis has led OSU and the system through a time of historic growth and change for nearly 13 years,” Davis said. “He seized many opportunities to transform our campuses, academic programs, and research endeavors while confronting many challenges, the latest being the COVID-19 situation. His continued leadership over the next several months will ensure we can conduct a purposeful, wide-ranging process to find the right person who can build on the current momentum and lead OSU for years to come.”
Fundraising and facility development has been a focus of the Hargis era.
During his tenure, the Branding Success fundraising campaign was launched and new athletic and academic facilities were constructed, including a new building for the Spears School of Business and the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, which brings world-class artists to Stillwater.
Hargis credited OSU alumnus T. Boone Pickens and other donors with making that possible. Since 2008, the university has raised about $2.1 billion, including estate gifts that have yet to be collected since 2008.
“It really has made a huge difference,” he said. “We’ve been able to green up the campus, we’ve been able to build facilities that allow people to reach their full potential, and I think all of that put together has made OSU a very different place.”
Ann Hargis, who coined the term “First Cowgirl” for her role as wife of the president, said she thinks her husband’s background in business rather than academia helped make the historic fundraising campaign such a success.
There is still work left to do, Hargis said.
He thinks the next president will probably have more of a research focus to take advantage of opportunities before the university.
“This isn’t a fully baked place yet,” he said. “There’s always something to do, probably things I would have never dreamed of.”
Hargis said he has enjoyed an unusually long term for the president of a research university. The average is probably closer to five years, he said.
Having that time allowed the couple to watch three full cohorts of students complete their degrees and enjoy the energy and excitement that comes from interacting with students.
“We have just had the time of our lives,” Hargis said. “Ann and I have absolutely loved it. It exceeded all of our expectations. If you ever get a chance to be a university president, do it.”
