The U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that it will award $51.7 million in funding to colleges and universities for the 2022/2023 academic year to help disadvantaged college students prepare for doctoral studies.
Oklahoma State University, East Central University, the University of Central Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene University are the four schools in Oklahoma receiving grants under the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program.
A total of 189 grants were awarded to colleges and universities across 45 states and Puerto Rico. The recipients include 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and 55 Minority Serving Institutions, but Langston University, Oklahoma’s only HBCU, was not among the schools listed in the first round.
The McNair program is one of seven federal programs, targeted to help students from families with low incomes, first-generation college students and people with disabilities through the academic pipeline from middle school to doctoral programs.
Research from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that as overall enrollment in graduate programs increased, the number of students from most racial or ethnic minorities or with non-resident alien immigration status also increased, but their numbers are still a small fraction of the graduate enrollment by white students.
Graduate enrollment among white students dropped by seven percent 2009-2020 and enrollment by Native American students dropped by 24% for the same period.
College enrollment dropped by about one-third for students from low-income high schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, and the Washington Post reported in September 2020 that students wilth family incomes under $75,000 were more likely to drop out of school.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary of the Office of Postsecondary Education, said.
McNair funding can support projects that provide students with opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, like summer internships and seminars.
McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs, according to information released by the agency.
It can also be used for projects that improve financial and economic literacy of students, mentoring programs, and provide exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available to disadvantaged students.
Each of the Oklahoma colleges will receive the following amount:
- OSU – $261,888
- ECU – $293,316
- UCO – $250,878
- SNU – $261,637
A second slate of awards is expected to be announced in September.
