Noah Morris, a 20-year-old Oklahoma State University student, was found dead in his dorm room Saturday.
Morris was found after a report made by Village C residents.
The OSU Police Department said the medical examiner’s office will determine the exact cause of death, and there is no initial sign of foul play.
Morris’ mother said in a Facebook post that she assumed he died of Addison’s disease – also called adrenal insufficiency.
“Noah was the kindest, most easygoing soul I have ever met,” Angel Morris said in the same Facebook post. “I fought so hard to protect him, but couldn’t win with this one. My soul is broken.”
According to his obituary, Morris was a graduate of the Harding Fine Arts Academy in Oklahoma City.
Doug Hallenbeck, Vice President for Student Affairs, emailed a notice to the student body announcing Morris’ death.
“Losing a loved one is devastating, and the loss is only compounded as we approach the holidays,” Hallenbeck said. “Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time.”
Friends and family are welcome to attend services for Noah Morris’ celebration of life on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
The Morris family organized a GoFundMe for the funeral and tombstone. The link to donate can be found on Angel Morris’ Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.