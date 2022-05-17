Homeowners looking for creative ideas for designing functional, outside spaces should make plans to attend the Outdoor Living Space Design workshop in June in Stillwater.
The three-part workshop will provide a hands-on learning experience for participants about outdoor residential living spaces, said Qing Luo, associate professor in the Oklahoma State University Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and OSU Extension landscape architecture specialist. Participants are required to attend all three sessions.
“In addition to learning how to design a functional outdoor space, I’ll be sharing my expertise with the class about organizing areas such as your patio, deck, pool, firepit, outdoor kitchen, shade structure, seating, water feature, hardscapes and gardens,” Luo said. “This class will focus on space planning and design elements, not specific plants or their placement.”
The workshops are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3, June 10 and June 17 on the OSU-Stillwater campus. Registration is $95 for all three sessions and must be submitted by May 31. The workshop is limited to 20 participants and is open to anyone interested in design and creativity. No prior design knowledge is required. Each day includes a one-hour lunch break. Lunch is not provided.
Participants will gain experience and knowledge in design theory, drawing skills, design process and material options.
“Outside space truly is an extension of the home and should reflect your style. It’s much more than a picnic table and a few potted plants,” she said. “A well-designed space can function as a place to entertain family and friends as well as serve as a dining space or peaceful place to relax and unwind.”
Luo said being around nature is one of the best ways to boost health and reduce stress. A well-designed outdoor living space offers the perfect opportunity to spend more time outside.
Following registration, participants will receive an email confirmation. A second email will be sent once the credit/debit card has been charged. For additional information, contact Luo at qing.luo@okstate.edu.
