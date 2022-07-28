Oklahoma State University recently welcomed a delegation from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, led by Deputy Chief of Mission and Minister Xu Xueyuan.
The delegation of officials from the embassy and the Chinese trade committee met with OSU faculty and staff on July 13 on the Stillwater campus to learn about academic partnerships between China and OSU, especially OSU’s joint degree programs with Chinese institutions.
Minister Xu expressed her full support of the dual degree programs and highlighted their importance.
“We are so enlightened by OSU’s footprint in China and will return to D.C. with great confidence on the bilateral relations,” she said.
OSU currently has three joint degree programs with two top universities: Fire Protection and Safety Engineering Technology as well as Safety and Environmental Engineering with Southwest Jiaotong University; and an agribusiness program with China Agricultural University. More than 300 students have graduated from those programs and received dual degrees from OSU and the Chinese universities. Additionally, OSU has two key student exchange partners in China: Fudan University in Shanghai and Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou.
While in Stillwater, the delegation discussed OSU’s global engagement in China and future opportunities to enhance OSU engagement with Chinese partners. The visit consisted of a meeting with OSU Provost Jeanette Mendez, a tour of the Spears School of Business and the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology’s Endeavor Lab, a meeting with the Wes Watkins Center for International Trade Development and a reception with Chinese students and faculty at OSU.
“Although there are certainly issues of disagreement and tension between our national governments, it is important for educational institutions like OSU to continue to build educational collaborations,” said Dr. Randy Kluver, associate provost and dean of the School of Global Studies and Partnerships. “The many difficulties with building a sustainable future must be addressed by partnering on developing strategies to address those challenges with international partners. We are grateful for the visit of the delegation, which underscored the importance the embassy places on educational exchanges.”
