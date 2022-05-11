The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is reminding motorists to take care at toll plazas following a Monday morning wreck that damaged a toll booth, injured the attendant working in it and shut down part of US-412/ Cimarron Turnpike at mile marker 48.
The incident occurred at 8:25 a.m. in Pawnee County when a tractor trailer struck the booth at the State Highway 99/Hallett exit. All lanes except the PIKEPASS lane were closed for more than 10 hours.
The toll booth attendant was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and released, according to a statement from OTA.
OTA said the crash signifies the importance driving safely through toll booth plazas by being attentive, putting away all distractions and monitoring slowing traffic in reduced speed zones for the safety of motorists and employees on Oklahoma’s 624 miles of turnpikes.
“Unfortunately, we see the highest number of crashes on Oklahoma turnpikes at toll plazas where we have motorists slowing down at varying speeds and changing lanes at the last second,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle said.
Turnpike maintenance workers had replaced the damaged toll booth, including electrical wiring, and had it operational by Monday night. The lanes reopened at 6:40 p.m.
OTA pointed to the crash as an example of how its new statewide PlatePay cashless toll system will make toll payments safer and more efficient.
The new system allows a free flow of traffic with cameras at toll plazas photographing a non-PIKEPASS vehicle’s license plate. OTA will then send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice.
“PlatePay will eliminate toll plazas, allowing motorists to remain at turnpike speeds without sudden slowing, stopping or merging,” Echelle said. “We used to have weekly crashes at the old Kilpatrick toll plazas and haven’t had one at those plazas since converting that turnpike to cashless. Safety is our top priority, and PlatePay will significantly reduce the number of crashes on state turnpikes.”
The John Kilpatrick and Kickapoo Turnpikes in the Oklahoma City metro have already converted to PlatePay. The remaining nine turnpikes are scheduled to convert over the next two years.
The Cimarron Turnpike is next in line and will convert to PlatePay later this summer.
