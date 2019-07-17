As our nation celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Apolla 11 mission, the first to put humans on the surface of the moon, Stillwater residents got the chance to hear first hand what it’s like to go to space.
The Stillwater Public Library packed the house at the Stillwater Community Center with people anxious to hear from Commander John Herrington, a retired astronaut with Okalahoma ties who flew on the Space Shuttle Endeavour’s STS-113 mission to the International Space Station in 2002.
Herrington is a member of the Chickasaw Nation who was born in Wetumka. He was the first enrolled member of a Native American tribe to go to space.
He says as a young man he seemed like an unlikely candidate to become an astronaut.
His family moved around and neither of his parents attended college. His mother dropped out of school at 15 and had her first child at 17. HIs father was a pilot “with a Ph.D. in experience,” he said.
Herrington himself was suspended from college after his freshman year because he had a 1.72 grade point average. He says he didn’t really want to be there and it showed.
So he bummed around in Colorado, rock climbing and dangling from the face of a cliff as part of the crew that built I-70. He says at the time, he didn't realize he was doing trigonometry.
But as he worked his way through life, at various critical stages people asked him, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
Although Herrington took his first flying lesson from his dad at age 10, he says it never occurred to him that he could earn a living flying. He eventually realized he did want to become a pilot.
But it wasn’t an easy path.
Herrington said he now tells college admissions officers, “I’m the guy whose application you threw in the trash.”
But his goal led him back to school and to the Navy, where he became an aviator, flying P3 Orions and hunting Russian submarines.
He then decided he wanted to become an astronaut, which would require that he become a test pilot and earn a Masters degree in a technical or science field, so he did that as well.
Herrington says he applied to the space program twice before being selected in 1996.
As part of the crew for the Space Shuttle Endeavour, which was named for the explorer Capt. James Cook’s sailing ship, he walked in space three times over the 14 day mission and experienced things few humans have.
Herrington says out of an estimate 108 billion people who have lived on earth, he is the 143rd to walk in space.
Only 24 people have gone to the moon and only half of them have actually worked on the surface of the moon.
The eagle feather and Native American flute he carried into space with him are now in the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.