Payne County adopts COVID-19 emergency plan

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Windy. Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.