After taking two weeks to review a proposed policy, the Payne County Budget Board has voted unanimously to adopt a new drug and alcohol testing policy in response to Oklahoma’s legalization of medicinal marijuana.
The new policy allows a county official to designate a position in their department as “safety-sensitive” when the duties of the job affect the safety of that employee or others. The designation must be approved first by the county commissioners and then by the budget board.
A county employee who is in an approved “safety-sensitive” position may not use medical marijuana and is subject to being discharged or disciplined for violating the policy.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward plans to designate all positions in his office as safety-sensitive.
Director of Environmental Enforcement Clint Castoe also anticipates all positions in his department being designated as safety-sensitive.
Since marijuana remains in the body for up to 20 days after ingestion, Woodward recommends starting random drug testing 30 days after an employee has been advised in writing that the job has been designated as a safety-sensitive position by the budget board.
The budget board also approved a change to the county's sick leave policy that mirrors provisions in the Family Medical Leave Act allowing the employer to require a second examination by a health care provider of their choosing when they doubt the written statement provided by the employee’s provider.
If the two opinions conflict, the employer, again at their own expense, may require a third examination by a mutually agreed upon health care provider to get a final and binding opinion.
