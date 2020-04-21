The Payne County Commissioners have approved an agreement with the State of Oklahoma for response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allows Payne County Emergency Management to coordinate disaster response with the state.
Jeff Kuhn and Troy Choplin, Director and Deputy Director of Payne County Emergency Management, are authorized to sign individual purchase orders on behalf of the county that relate to disaster relief.
Kuhn reported that Payne County is doing well in limiting COVID-19 virus cases.
“We have been very good in keeping the virus out of nursing homes in the county,” Kuhn observed while noting most of the deaths in the state have occurred in nursing homes.
Chairman Chris Reding said the additional one or two cases per day in the county resulted from additional testing.
“I want to commend the people of Payne County for being safe and practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently," Reding said. "We encourage citizens to keep up the good work.”
In regular business, the commissioners approved a lease purchase agreement and addendum for the new Yale Fire Department building. Under the agreement, the county will lease the building from the financing bank, American Heritage Bank, and make payments for five years with the payments to be made from the county sales tax devoted to fire departments in Payne County.
The Yale Fire Department will be responsible for providing insurance and maintenance for the building during the term of the agreement.
The commissioners approved paying 85 purchase orders totaling $353,798, including a transfer of $221,865 to the Payne County Facilities Authority from the February one-fourth cent sales tax proceeds.
The sales tax revenue was $240,914 in December and $270,944 in January. Payne County Treasurer Carla Manning reported that collections from March were $248,723 but believesthat was due to people stocking up on supplies in response to the coronavirus pandemic. She anticipates sales tax receipts in the next months will decline because people have been staying at home.
Follow Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.