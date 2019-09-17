The Board of County Commissioners for Payne County approved a contract with CTC Communications Services to provide telephone and video calls for inmates in the Payne County Jail.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Department receives 60% of the proceeds from telephone calls and 25% of the proceeds from the video calls, according to Stewart Mayfield, regional sales director for CTC. Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward, said that over $100,000 is generated annually from the telephone and video calls.
He also noted that the video calls are helpful in allowing attorneys visit remotely with federal prisoners who are housed at the jail at the rate of $41 per day.
Mayfield said that his company utilizes an app that is installed on apple or android phones that allow individuals from across the country to communicate with prisoners in the Payne County Jail.
The calls cost $0.35 per minute for in-state calls and $0.25 for out of state calls where Federal Communications Commission rate caps apply.
The commissioners approved the request of Andrew Crintz, an OSU Master’s student in Fire Protection and Safety Technology, to conduct a study of the timing of the evacuation of the Payne County Courthouse.
Volunteers will be paid $5 to participate in the study which will be scheduled at times that will not disrupt the daily flow of courthouse users. At the urging of Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto, the commissioners will require Crintz to provide proof of liability insurance before using the courthouse for his study.
After much discussion, Chairman Chris Reding was selected to research and present a plan on the renovation and use of the MPower building adjacent to the Payne County Fairgrounds.
The building was vacated by MPower in November of last year after it relocated to the old Highland Park elementary school campus on North Stallard.
The commissioners announced that they will continue using a response letter from County Clerk Glenna Craig when medical marijuana businesses in rural areas of Payne County request certification of their compliance with safety and building codes.
The response procedure adopted for Payne County, which does not have a planning and zoning commission, was approved by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma after consulting with the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Council. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, a division of the Oklahoma Health Department, created a new form that medical marijuana businesses are required to submit and that must be completed by the county or municipal government that regulates building and safety codes where they are located.
In other business, the commissioners approved financing a CAT 623 Scraper with the Welch State Bank for 48 months at a 3.28% loan rate. Charlie Meyer, a sales representative for the seller – Warren CAT of Tulsa, presented four financing options with the commissioners selecting the one with the lowest interest.
Monthly payments for the $862,452 tractor-scraper will be $19,258. The commissioners approved the only bid from Oklahoma Cement Solutions to provide cement slurry for District 1 at rates from $240 to $245 per dry ton.
The commissioners also approved weekly purchase orders totaling $205,634.
In public announcements from the board, Commissioner, Zach Cavett, again urged people to come have a chuck wagon lunch at noon on Saturday at the Payne County Expo Center.
The proceeds benefit disabled and military veterans. Cavett also announced that Glencoe would be celebrating its Founder’s Day on Saturday.
