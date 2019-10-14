The city of Yale will have a new 18-foot-tall animated Christmas tree just in time for the holiday season. City officials appeared before the Payne County Economic Development Authority on Monday to request funding to cover the cost of the tree.
Yale Public Library Director Nancy Griffin, said the tree will provide holiday music and be visible from State Highway 51 as it runs through Yale. The tree will be placed two blocks south of the highway, temporarily replacing a flag pole located on Main Street.
When asked about the animation, he said the tree will have led lights that will “dance to the music.” He said the life expectancy of the tree was 12-15 years, but it could last longer.
City Clerk Deanna Couch said the city is trying to re-establish a holiday tradition and bring people to town. That property next to the tree will be used as a Christmas tree lot this year, with the potential to be expanded to have a Christmas village, she said.
During the off-season, the tree will be stored in a secure and dry location. The City of Yale will purchase the tree at a cost of $20,245 with an expected delivery time of less than six months. The Payne County Commissioners, acting as trustees of the Economic Development Authority, unanimously approved $15,000 to be paid to the city of Yale upon presentment of a receipt for the purchase of the tree.
In July, the trustees also approved a payment of $9,665 for the town of Glencoe for its purchase of an artificial Christmas tree that was first erected for the 2018 holiday season.
Trustee Chris Reding said the Economic Development Authority does not receive any sales tax proceeds for its operation. The primary income sources for the authority are fees generated from revenue bonds issued through the authority and interest earned on those fees.
