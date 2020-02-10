Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.